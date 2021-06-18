Dortmund Star Haaland Agrees Personal Terms With Chelsea

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has reportedly agreed personal terms over a summer transfer to Chelsea.

According to Ian McGarry of The Transfer Window Podcast, Haaland has struck a deal to join Chelsea after a stunning season in Germany.

Haaland, 20, scored 41 goals in 41 games for the Bundesliga giants, having netted 16 times in 18 outings the previous term.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel believes the Norway international is the man to fire his Champions League winners to next year’s Premier League title.

And it appears all that’s left is for Chelsea to agree a potential club record transfer fee with Dortmund after getting Haaland to sign off on personal terms.

McGarry said: “Personal terms for Haaland are signed off.

“It’s just a case of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Dortmund.”

Further reports today claim the Blues have already launched an initial bid of £60million plus Tammy Abraham.

Dortmund are thought to want £150m in cash as they look to hang on to…