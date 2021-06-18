Euro 2020: Eriksen Discharged From Hospital 

Danish star midfielder Christian Eriksen is out of hospital after being discharged following a successful operation.

Eriksen has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart’s rhythm, having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in his Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

That left him requiring 13 minutes of CPR, and Eriksen had been in hospital since the incident six days ago.

The Danish FA also confirmed that the midfielder has been to visit his team-mates, and will now go and return to his family.

They said: “Christian Eriksen has been through a successful operation and was today discharged from Rigshospitalet.

“Today he also visited the national team in Helsingor – and from there he will go home and spend time with his family.”

Eriksen also provided an update on his recovery and gave some words of encouragement to his team-mates ahead of their final group stage match.

“Thank you for the massive number…