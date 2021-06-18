Omatseye Elected Technical Rep On New AFN Board; Officials Disown Sule

Retired Navy Commodore Omatseye Nesiama has been voted as the representative of the technical body on the new executive board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN.

At the election held at the sidelines of the AFN Olympic trials at the Yaba College of Technology in Lagos and organised by the coaches and technical officials, Nesiama polled a total of 40 votes to beat his only Challenger, Policeman and coach, Solomon Aliyu who polled 33 votes.

Meanwhile, the technical arm of the AFN has congratulated Chief Tonobock Okowa on his election as the federation’s president.

In a message jointly signed by the officiating officials and coaches, the two bodies that make up the technical arm of the AFN and signed by Godwin Ogogo (for coaches) and Professor Lucas Ogunjimi ( for officiating officials), the body says the transparent manner in which the election that brought in Okowa as the new AFN president was organised shows it is a new dawn for athletics .

