Ramos Can Handle Premier League Pressure -Mourinho

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho believes former Real Madrid defender, Sergio Ramos can handle the Premier League pressure if he eventually joins any club in England.

Ramos, who recently ended his long-term union with Real Madrid, has become the toast of many clubs in Europe.

Yet to decide his next point of call, Mourinho insisted that Ramos can emulate Thiago Silva who joined Chelsea from PSG.

He made this known in an interview with TalkSport on Friday.

“Look to Thiago Silva – he is in a similar situation.

“He came to Chelsea, didn’t play every match, had a couple of little muscular issues, but in big matches he gave great stability and you can imagine how much he helped the team to develop, the young players, the leadership.

“Ramos is in a similar situation. He is even more physical than Thiago to compete with the Premier League demands.

“I have no doubt he can play with intensity…