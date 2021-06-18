Scotland Earns First Point After Battling England To Goalless Draw 

Scotland battled England to a 0-0 draw to record their first point at a rain-soaked Wembley in their eagerly anticipated Euro 2020 group game on Friday.

The draw took England to four points while Scotland are now on a point.

The result means England still need at least a point from their last game against the Czech Republic on Tuesday to qualify for the last 16 while Scotland must beat Croatia to stand a chance of advancing.

England came close to broking the deadlock in the 11th minute when John Stones headed the ball against the post.

Scotland’s first big moment of the night came when they nearly scored on the half-hour mark after Kieran Tierney overlapped Andy Robertson and sent in a deep cross.

Stephen O’Donnell caught it on the volley but England keeper Jordan Pickford made a strong save to claw it out.

The teams set off to an intense start of the second half, with Mason Mount getting…