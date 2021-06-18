Sweden, Slovakia Seek Crucial Points In Today’s Clash

Slovakia and Sweden will be eyeing to take a step towards the knockout stages of the UEFA Euro 2020 when they lock horns in a Group B clash on Friday

Both teams had impressive starts to the tournament as Slovakia took all 3 points from Poland and Sweden held Spain to a point.

The last time Sweden met Slovakia was in a friendly encounter in 2018 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

On Friday, though, there will be a lot at stake, as both teams push to enter the knockout stages.

Key Stats

This will be the sixth meeting between Sweden and Slovakia. The Swedes have never lost in their five previous encounters against the Sokoli, winning three of those (D2).

After just two wins in their eight games in 2020 (L6), Sweden have won five of their six matches in 2021, with their only failure coming their latest game against Spain (0-0).

Slovakia have lost just one of their last nine fixtures, winning and…