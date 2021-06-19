Abdullahi Super Eagles Right-back Weds Popular Actress

Super Eagles right-back Shehu Abdullahi got married to popular Kannywood actress, Naja’atu Muhammad, fondly known as Murjanatu Yar Baba.

The wedding took place in Kano on Friday after the Juma’at prayer.

Muhammad debuted in a blockbuster movie ‘Murjanatu’ which also featured stars like Ali Nuhu and Hadizan Saima.

Naja’atu who started acting at age 10, also acted in movies like Auren Gaja, Hakkin Rai, Harira, among others.

Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars player, Ahmed Musa, took to his Instagram account to congratulate the couple.

Abdullahi plays for Cypriot First Division side, Omonia and helped them win the league title last season.

He featured for the Eagles in their double-header friendly against Cameroon in Austria this month.

