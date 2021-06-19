Euro 2020: Germany Edge Portugal In Six-Goal Thriller To Get Campaign Back On Track

Germany got their Euro 2020 campaign back on track after defeating champions Portugal 4-2 in an enthralling Group F encounter.

The Germans needed all three points after losing their opening game to France while Portugal came into the tie on the back of a 3-0 win against Hungary.

Germany have now defeated Portugal in their last five meetings

Also, Portugal are the first reigning champions in European Championship history to concede four goals in a single match in the competition.

In a pulsating, action-packed encounter played out amidst searing heat in Munich, it was Portugal who took the lead through Christian Ronaldo’s 15th minute strike off a counter attack.

Germany drew level on 34 minutes off a Ruben Dias own goal as he slotted Robin Gosens’ volleyed cross into his own net.

Another own goal followed on 38 minutes as Portugal full back Raphael Guerriero could only inadvertently send the ball into his net off his shins following Joshua Kimmich’s cutback.

Both own…