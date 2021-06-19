Euro 2020: Lewandowski’s Strike Keeps Poland’s Knockout Hopes Alive After Draw vs Spain

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal of Euro 2020 as Poland held Spain to a 1-1 in Seville to keep alive their hopes of reaching the round of 16.

Poland knew that a defeat would mean they could not progress from Group E and they fell behind on 25 minutes when Alvaro Morata’s close-range finish was given by VAR after initially being ruled out for offside.

But Lewandowski, who had struggled to make an impact in Poland’s opening-game defeat to Slovakia, equalised on 54 minutes when he thumped home a header.

Spain had the chance to retake the lead soon after with a penalty, following a challenge on Gerard Moreno but Moreno slammed his effort against the post before Morata sent the follow-up wide.

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres headed wide as Spain pushed in the closing stages, while Morata was denied from point-blank range by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny late on.

The draw means the three-time European champions are still without a win at Euro 2020 after…