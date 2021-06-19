Euro 2020: Wounded Germany Seeks To Bounce Back With Crucial Tie Vs Portugal

Germany will be desperate to bounce back from their opening day defeat to France when they take on Group F leaders Portugal, as they bid to qualify for the knockout round of the European Championship for the fourth time in succession.

Having won the tournament in 1996, the Germans then failed to make it out of the group stage in 2000 and 2004.

The four-time World Cup winners finished as runners-up at Euro 2008 before making the semi-finals in 2012 and 2016, though, and it would not be a surprise to see them advance deep into this competition despite their defeat to France.

it was a disappointing performance from Joachim Low’s side against the French as they struggled to create opportunities, and it will be fascinating to see whether there are any changes for this clash with Portugal.

The reigning European champions, Portugal, will head into Saturday’s clash knowing that a win would book their spot in the last-16 stage of the competition, while they would confirm a position in…