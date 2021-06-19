Gilmore Was The Difference Against England -Mourinho

Roma coach, Jose Mourinho has singled out Billy Gilmour for praise in Scotland’s 0-0 draw against England in Friday’s Euro 2020 Group D clash.

Gilmour was handed his first senior start for Scotland for their trip to Wembley and the 20-year-old delivered a superb display at the heart of his side’s midfield.

Reacting to his performance, Mourinho in an interview with talkSPORT shortly after the game stated that Gilmore made a big difference against England.

He told talkSPORT: ‘The kid Gilmour was the difference, he was always showing, he wanted the ball under the pressure.

‘McGinn could be a bit higher and the two strikers worked so hard. The last action of the game is an example of their mentality.”

The 20-year-old was used sparingly by Thomas Tuchel during the second half of last season, but Mourinho is confident the Champions League holders have found an absolute gem.

