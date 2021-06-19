I’ve No Regret Joining Atletico Madrid -Suarez

Luis Suarez has revealed that he made the best decision leaving Barcelona for Atletico Madrid.

Suarez scored the goal that won Atletico Madrid the La Liga title, just a year after he was sold by rival FC Barcelona because he was “too old.”

The Uruguayan striker hit Atletico’s winner in a 2-1 victory over Real Valladolid on Saturday to clinch the title for Diego Simeone’s side for the first time since 2013/14.

In an interview with World Soccer, Suarez stated that he has no regret joining Atletico Madrid.

Read Also: REVEALED: Why Deschamps Doesn’t Like Me – Mourinho

“I had options,” Suarez told World Soccer. “But when I adapted to Atletico and I think about the faith the coach had in me, then I know that it was without a doubt the best decision I could have made.”

Suarez went on to describe Lionel Messi as one of his closest friends.

“Messi and I no longer play for the same team but we’re still great friends,” Suarez said. “It’s a friendship the goes beyond…