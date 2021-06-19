Kante, Not Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski Deserves Ballon d’Or -Saha

Former France striker Louis Saha believes Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante deserves to be accorded with the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Kante who played a key role in Chelsea’s Champions League victory against Manchester City was also at his best in France’s – win over Germany in Euro 2020.

In an interview with GamblingDeals, the former Man United star stated that no other players in Europe deserve the Ballon d’Or than Kante.

“If he did, I believe he would deserve it.

“There is no player, not even Ronaldo or Messi, that has been Man of the Match in both legs of the Champions League semi-final and final.

“Dominating the midfield alone whilst at the same time helping players moving forward. Going forward he was just a force.

“I haven’t seen anyone do anything like that.”

Saha continued: “I do remember some other winners of the Ballon d’Or, no disrespect to them, earning this amazing prize without…