Messi Shines As Argentina Overcome Uruguay In Copa America

Lionel Messi was at his best mettle as Argentina picked their first three points after defeating Uruguay in Friday’s Copa America Group A clash.

Striker Guido Rodriguez scored the only goal at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia with a header in the 13th minute after Messi crossed from the left. The ball hit goalkeeper Fernando Muslera’s right post before going in.

Argentina controlled nearly all of the game against an Uruguayan team that included the powerful offensive duo of Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani.

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul said his team deserved to finally win, it had not won since November 2020.

“Today we tried to be a more compact team. This was a key win for us to reach our goal,” he said. “Today we gave another little step to improvement, we will celebrate it.”

Argentina’s next match will be against Paraguay on Monday, the same day that Uruguay will…