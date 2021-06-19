OFFICIAL: Depay Joins Barcelona On Two-Year Deal 

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Netherlands star Memphis Depay on a free from Olympique Lyon.

Depay’s contract with Lyon expires at the end of this month, and Barca have moved quickly to make him their third free signing of the summer.

Restricted in this summer’s transfer window amid their financial crisis, the Catalan club have already been busy completing free signings, signing both Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, while Emerson Royal has arrived from Real Betis.

Depay becomes the latest summer arrival, joining after four years at Lyon, the club he joined from Manchester United in 2017 for just under £15million.

The 27-year-old joins Barcelona on a two-year deal after it was reported the two parties couldn’t quite agree on contract length.

In the end, it’s Depay who got his wish, and after finishing up with the Netherlands at this summer’s Euro 2020, he will link up with Ronald Koeman and his men ahead of next season.

He will…