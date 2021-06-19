REVEALED: Why Deschamps Doesn’t Like Me – Mourinho 

Newly appointed AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho thinks Didier Deschamps’ holds a grudge against him stretching back to 2004 after the France boss appeared unhappy with the Portuguese labelling his side favourites to win Euro 2020.

Having won the 2018 World Cup and the amount of talent within the squad, including Kylian Mbappe, N’Golo Kante and Antoine Griezmann, France are expected to lift more silverware at another major tournament.

And Mourinho thought no different, but his comments seemed to annoy Deschamps, who mentioned the former’s time at Tottenham.

Spurs were being talked up as challengers for the Premier League title in the early stages of last season, but fell away with Mourinho facing the sack in April.

Appearing to reference that, Deschamps said: “I thought the same thing about his Tottenham team, but it did not end up happening like that.

“Yes, we are favourites due to the…