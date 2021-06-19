Which Players Of Nigerian Heritage Had A Shot At Winning Euro 2020?

While the Super Eagles are certainly going from strength to strength right now, boasting a team loaded with young stars like Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Samu Chukwueze, and Zaidu Sanusi, the nation has a history of losing talents to other countries.

Of course, the players are linked by heritage, more often than not being born in the country that they choose to represent, but there are still many players who could have pulled on the green of Nigeria.

England is somewhat of a historic hub of Nigerian heritage talent opting to try to get into the ranks of their home nation rather than following their roots. That said, in recent years, Germany has also emerged as a hotbed of players who could declare themselves for Nigeria.

The summer of 2021 finally saw Euro 2020 get underway, with the vast majority of the best talents from Europe in attendance. Among these players, and at the very top of the bill for one position, a few Nigerian heritage players earned a place…