Why It Will Take Me Six Months To Recover From Facial Injury -De Bruyne

Belgium midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed that it would take six months for him to recover from his facial injury.

Recall that De Bruyne was injured in the final o the UEFA Champions League against Chelsea when he collided with Rudiger.

The Man City star who scored a goal in Belgium’s 2-1 win over Denmark in the ongoing Euro 2020 on Thursday, told ESPN in a chat that the last two months have been up and down for him.

Read Also: Euro 2020: England Are Beatable -McTominay Declares

“I don’t feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist,” De Bruyne told ESPN. “My nerve is very badly affected, which could take six months. It’s not a comfortable feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play.

“The last two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries. After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait.

“But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was very good intensity for half an hour, [against…