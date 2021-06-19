Why Poland Must Be Aggressive -Sousa Insists Ahead Of Today’s Clash Against Spain

Poland boss, Paulo Sousa has called on his squad to be aggressive in their Euro 2020 clash with Spain tonight.

Sousa’s side slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Slovakia in their opening game in Group E with La Roja drawing 0-0 against Sweden in Sevilla.

However. with Sweden edging out Slovakia in their second game of the tournament, the pressure has increased on both Sousa and Luis Enrique to secure a positive result tonight.

But despite going into the game as outsiders, Sousa is confident his team can keep themselves in the running for a last 16 place against Spain.

Read Also: Messi Shines As Argentina Overcome Uruguay In Copa America

“We are going to have less possession than against Slovakia, because we are facing a very technical team”, he told an interview with Marca.

“We always work to win the games, even difficult ones like tomorrow, so we will do our best against Spain.

“We have to show our strength and aggressiveness. We cannot create scoring chances for our opponents…