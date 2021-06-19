‘You Can’t Bring A Good Man Down’- Ighalo Blasts Estranged Wife

Former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has indirectly shot back at his estranged wife Sonia Adesuwa after she slammed him on Instagram hours ago.

Sonia, who earlier disclosed that Jude just had a baby from another woman, which she said made it two children from two different women as she also accused the footballer of refusing to pay child support.

The Super Eagles player who was Nigeria’s outstanding player in the last World Cup staged in Russia 2018, took the same medium- Instagram to say nobody can bring a good man down, adding that curses don’t manifest in the life of anyone God has blessed.

He wrote;

”You can never bring a good man down, who God has blessed no one can curse #itstoolatetofail”

