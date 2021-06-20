After Undergoing ICD, Blind Insists Eriksen Can Still Play Football Again

Holland defender, Daley Blind has kicked against claims by some pundits and cardiologists that said Denmark star, Christian Eriksen won’t be able to play football again after his heart failure.

Recall that Eriksen collapsed during his side’s Euro 2020 defeat to Finland and had to be resuscitated. On Friday, he was discharged from the hospital after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

However, Blind, who suffered the same fate during a Champions League game against Valencia in August 2020, told the Metro that Eriksen still has hope of playing football again.

‘When this happened to me, the whole world was telling me I was finished as a player, that I would not be able to play again.

‘Look where I am today. This is why I say to everyone, “Leave Christian alone!”

‘I felt I was ready and I felt comfortable to return once I got the green light from the doctors in the hospital and the…