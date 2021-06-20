Brume Guns For Another Chioma Ajunwa Record At AFN Olympic Trials

Reigning African long jump record holder Ese Brume and the relay events will take the centre stage on today (Sunday) – the fourth and final day of events of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria Olympic Trials.

While Brume who leapt a distance of 7.17m at the Chula Vista Field Vest at Chula Vista in California, USA at the end of May to smash Chioma Ajunwa’s 25 year old 7.12m African record will be gunning for the championship record held by Ajunwa, Team Nigeria relay teams will be hoping for a smooth baton exchange and a smoother race to ensure they book their flights for the relay events of the Tokyo Olympics.

For Brume, this will be her first competition since she broke the African record and will be cheered on by Ajunwa who has been an ever present since the start of the championship.

Ajunwa holds the championship record of 6.83m which she set in Lagos in 1999 and Brume whose best mark in the competition is the 6.68m she jumped seven…