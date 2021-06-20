Copa America: Messi Predicts Difficult Campaign For Argentina 

Lionel Messi has predicted a difficult campaign for Argentina at this year’s Copa America in Brazil.

Messi and his Argentine teammates recorded their first win of the competition after a hardfought 1-0 win against Uruguay on Friday.

Messi setting up Guido Rodríguez for the only goal of the game after 13 minutes of the clash.

The win sees Argentina move joint top of Group A with Chile on four points after two games.

Next up for Argentina and Messi is a clash with Paraguay on Monday.

Following the win against Uruguay, Messi wrote on social media:”Let’s f**king go!!! It was important to win today. This will give us peace of mind for what’s coming that will continue to be hard.”

Messi will be hoping to land a first-ever title at senior level after finishing as runners-up at the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa America.

