Euro 2020: Italy Gun For Record-Equalling Unbeaten Run As Wales Look To Cement Knockout Place 

Italy will round off the group stage of the Euros when they take on Wales in Group A at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Already through to the round of 16, the Azzurri have won their first two games 3-0, against Turkey and then Switzerland, having previously failed to score three goals in a game at the European Championships.

Italy are now unbeaten in their last 29 matches in all competitions, winning 24 of those since a 1-0 loss to Portugal in September 2018.

If they avoid defeat against Wales, they will equal their all-time longest unbeaten run of 30 games between November 1935 and July 1939.

On their part, Wales will be looking to make certain of their place in the knockout stages with a point against the Italians.

The Dragons have picked up four points from their opening two Group A games, while Italy have a perfect six.

After snatching a somewhat fortunate point off Switzerland in their opening game, Wales produced a superb display to see off Turkey 2-0 on Wednesday.

