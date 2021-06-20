Hamann Former Manchester City Labels Ronaldo A Fool 

Former Germany midfield star Dietmar Hamann has labelled Cristiano Ronaldo “a fool” for his audacious piece of skill in Portugal’s 4-2 loss in Munich on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who opened the scoring with his third goal of the tournament, was clearly in confident mood early on in the game.

He rounded off an excellent counter-attack to put Portugal 1-0 up before things unravelled.

And before the Germans levelled the contest Ronaldo was happy to showboat with a piece of artistry that left Antonio Rudiger bamboozled.

With the ball in the air Ronaldo motioned as if he was going to catch the ball before flicking it to a team-mate with a no look pass.

Social media were split on the moment with some hailing it and others pointing to the fact that Ronaldo’s side were ultimately well beaten.

Hamann certainly sided with the latter insisting that his actions may well have motivated the Germans on.

He told RTE: “I think it’s…