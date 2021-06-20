Home-based Players Invited For Nigeria vs Mexico Friendly

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has invited 25 home-based players for next month’s international friendly against Mexico in the United States.

The 25-man list that has the likes of goalkeepers John Noble, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Anayo Iwuala was announced on Sunday.

The game which will hold inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, will take place on July 4.

Invited players are expected to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd June with their travel documents.

Only 22 of them will travel to the United States for the friendly.

The last time the Eagles took on Mexico was in another friendly in March 2014 which ended goalless.

Next month game will be the fourth straight friendly between both countries with the last three ending in draws.

