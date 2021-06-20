I’ve A Good Relationship With Ancelotti -Bale

Wales Forward, Gareth Bale has revealed that he has a perfect relationship with the new Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

Bale, who is currently playing in the Premier League with Tottenham on loan, stated this during a press conference.

With his loan spell ending this summer, he will be hoping to attract the attention of the Italian tactician once the preseason campaign commences.

“I don’t have a choice, I’m a Real Madrid player! I can say that I have a great relationship with him and I know that he will do a great job at Real Madrid,” said Bale.

