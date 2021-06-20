Kane Dismisses Euros Fitness Fears

Harry Kane has shrugged off fears that he is not fully fit for England at Euro 2020, insisting he felt “as good as he has all season” against both Croatia and Scotland.

Concerns over the Three Lions captain’s physical condition have been expressed by fans and pundits alike after two underwhelming displays in Group D that saw him twice substituted by manager Gareth Southgate.

While England still overcame Croatia despite Kane’s below-par performance thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal, the whole attack floundered in Friday night’s frustrating stalemate against Scotland at Wembley, which only served to exacerbate concerns over the wantaway Tottenham talisman after a long and gruelling domestic season.

England’s chances of ending 55 years of hurt at major international tournaments this summer without a fit and firing Kane seems implausible.

However, the 27-year-old claimed that he is not struggling physically ahead of Tuesday night’s Group D decider against the Czech Republic…