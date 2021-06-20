Neuer Germany Skipper Facing UEFA Probe Over Armband

Manuel Neuer is the subject of a UEFA investigation after he wore a rainbow coloured captain’s armband in support of Pride Month during his country’s first two games against France and Portugal at this year’s Euros.

The Germans have had a mixed start to the tournament after losing their first match 1-0 to France but beating Portugal 4-2.

Saturday’s win saw Germany now occupy second place in Group F going into the final round of fixtures before the knockout stages.

They face Hungary next on Wednesday, but their preparation has been disrupted by the news that UEFA are looking into Neuer’s armband on the basis that they prohibit ‘political’ signs being made during games.

And according to NTV, Germany could even be fined as a result.

Christian Rudolph, Board member of LSVD (the German Lesbian and Gay Federation) is among those who have slammed UEFA following the news.

He said:…