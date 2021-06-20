NPFL: Nasarawa Hold Enyimba Away To Fall Behind Leaders Akwa United 

Nasarawa United dropped points in their pursuit of leaders Akwa United after they played out a goalless draw away to Enyimba in Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture.

Nasarawa needed to respond to Akwa United’s 2-0 home win against Adamawa United on Saturday.

But they could only settle for a share of the spoils against the Elephants.

The draw means Nasarawa United who are second on 49 points, are now four points behind the leaders.

Kano Pillars also missed the chance to close the gap on Akwa United after they lost 1-0 at Jigawa Golden Stars.

With 10 minutes left in the game Kalla Ali scored the only goal to give his side the win.

Kano Pillars who are also on 49 points, same as Nasarawa United are in third position.

Ifeanyi Ubah gave their hopes of escaping relegation a big boost after they beat Heartland 2-1.

The win took Ifeanyi Ubah to 17th place on 28 points, two points from safety.

Relegation threatened Sunshine Stars also gave their survival…