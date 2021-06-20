Real Madrid Considering £50m Move For Iwobi’s Everton Teammate Calvert-Lewin

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen to bring Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to the Bernabeu during this summer’s transfer window.

Calvert-Lewis, 24, excelled under Ancelotti at Goodison Park during the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 21 times in 39 appearances in all competitions, including 16 Premier League goals.

Ancelotti recently left the Toffees to secure a return to Madrid, and according to The Sun, the Italian has urged his new employers to target a move for Calvert-Lewin.

The report claims that a £50m offer could be enough to convince the Merseyside club to part with the forward, who is currently with the England squad at the European Championship.

Chelsea’s Timo Werner is also believed to be a target for Madrid, with the club seemingly looking to bring in support for Karim Benzema ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Calvert-Lewin, who has a contract at Goodison Park until June 2025, has scored 53 goals and registered 15 assists in 173 appearances for…