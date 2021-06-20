Wales Qualify For Knockout Stage Despite Defeat To Italy 

Wales have progressed into the round of 16 at this year’s Euros despite a 1-0 defeat to Italy at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

In spite of Switzerland’s 3-1 victory against Turkey, Wales, on four points, finished behind Italy who topped with nine points.

Wales avoided a third place finish which would have pitted them against the winners of ‘Group of Death’ containing France, Germany and Portugal.

Italy made their first half pressure pay thanks to Matteo Pessina who flicked in a delicious free-kick from Marco Verratti.

There was also heartbreak for Ethan Ampadu in Rome as he became the youngest player in European Championships history to receive a straight red card for a tackle on Federico Bernadeschi.

