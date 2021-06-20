Why Messi Can’t Leave Barcelona Now -Koeman

Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman has revealed that Lionel Messi will play out his career with the Catalan club.

The 33-year-old technically becomes a free agent at the end of the month and president Joan Laporta claimed Messi’s new Barcelona contract has been delayed until the Catalan giants can sell players.

Speaking with Sport, Koeman appeared optimistic that a deal for Messi to extend his 21-year-stay at the club will be confirmed soon.

“We have always said that Messi has to finish his career at Barcelona, so I hope we can make it official soon,” Koeman said.

“I think it can be done. It will be great news for everyone.”

