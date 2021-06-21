Benzema Not Under Pressure To Score Goals -Pogba

France midfielder, Paul Pogba has debunked claims that fellow teammate, Karim Benzema is under pressure to score goals for the team at the ongoing Euro 2020.

The Real Madrid striker was recalled back to the senior national team since he last played for the team in October 2015 for the European tournament.

Having played two games without a goal to his name, there is concern that Benzema was under serious pressure to impress at the tournament.

However, in a chat with TribalFootball, the Man United star stated that Benzema will score goals when the time comes.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Gilmour Tests Positive For Covid-19, Set To Miss Final Group Game

“Karim is going to score, who will doubt him? Nobody, especially not the French.

“He has chances, he is in the game, he is performing, the goal will come by itself.

“The jersey will never be heavy to wear. We just have to support our players and not ask questions. You will see in the next matches.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria:…