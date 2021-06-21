Bolt Jamaica’s legendary Sprinter Announces Birth Of Twins

Legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed he is now father to twins, naming one Thunder Bolt and the other Saint Leo Bolt.

Bolt posted a picture on Instagram of the new arrivals, alongside his partner Kasi Bennett and daughter Olympia Lightning.

The 34-year-old made the announcement on Father’s Day, adding three lightning bolt emojis for each of his children.

It’s not known exactly when the twins were born.

Bennett also posted photos of the family with the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt.

“You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

Bolt’s daughter Olympia Lightning was born in May 2020, with her name revealed to the world two months later.

Bolt remains the 100m and 200m world record holder and bowed out of athletics as one of the world’s most iconic sports stars in 2017.

He tried to…