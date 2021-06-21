Euro 2020: Dembele Ruled Out Of Tournament With Injury 

Ousmane Dembele has left France’s Euro 2020 squad after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw with Hungary.
France had only brought on Dembele as a substitute earlier in the second-half before he was struck down with a knee issue.
And Dembele was sent home from the squad on Monday after being ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
France face Portugal on Wednesday knowing a defeat may leave them out of the top two in Group F.
According to Cardena Ser, he could miss pre-season with further tests expected to confirm a two-month absence.
Dider Deschamps said after the game: “It’s a hit to the tendon, behind the knee, it will be necessary to check.
“He played on, he attempted a cross and felt some fairly significant discomfort. I brought him off. We will have to watch it.”
Dembele, 24, had enjoyed a largely injury-free season with Barcelona to earn his place in the squad.
Having missed all of Les Bleus’ matches in 2019 and 2020, he earned a recall…
Source: Complete Sports