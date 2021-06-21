Euro 2020: Denmark Thrash Russia, Joins Belgium In Round Of 16

Despite losing their first two games, Denmark have qualified for the round of 16 at this year’s Euros after thrashing Russia 4-1 in their final Group B game.

The Danes are the first team in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group stage games.

They finish behind group winners Belgium who defeated Finland 2-0 in St. Petersburg.

Knowing they needed to win and hope Belgium beat Finland, Denmark did not hold back as Mikkel Damsgaard set the stage alight with an exquisite long-range opener on 38 minutes.

Yussuf Poulsen had put Denmark 2-0 up, pouncing on a poor backpass from Roman Zobnin before Artem Dzyuba got one back for Russia from the penalty spot.

Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen restored Denmark’s two-goal lead when he made it 3-1 on 79 minutes before Joakim Maehle added the fourth in the 82nd minute.

The result also means Russia,…