Gilmour Tests Positive For Covid-19, Set To Miss Final Group Game

Scotland have been dealt a major blow at the ongoing Euro 2020 game after star midfielder, Billy Gilmour tested positive for Covid-19.

Gilmour, who was named Man-Of-The-Match after his impressive performance against the Three Lions of England at Wembley.

In a statement issued by the Scotland Football Federation on Monday, the Chelsea midfielder is expected to miss the final group game against Croatia on Tuesday.

“The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland national team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for covid-19,” the SFA said.

Read Also: Exclusive: Unuanel Reveals What Rohr Must Do To Make Super Eagles Attain France, Germany Level

“Having liaised with Public Health England since the positive test was recorded, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s Uefa Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.”

Scotland squad member John Fleck, of Sheffield United, tested positive for coronavirus before the…