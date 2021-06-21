Hazard Tags Ramos As One Of Best Defenders In World’s Football

Real Madrid midfielder, Eden Hazard has described Sergio Ramos as one of the best defenders in football history.

Hazard stated this in a pre-match press conference ahead of Belgium’s tie with Finland today.

The Belgian international and Ramos had been at Real Madrid together since the summer of 2019 before the former captain’s departure this summer and the Belgian has revealed how much he enjoyed playing alongside him.

He said: “He still has many goals to score,” he said.

“He is one of the best defenders in football’s history.

“I hope that he carries on enjoying it.”

