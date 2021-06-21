Man City To launch £100million bid for Tottenham Kane.

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly set to launch a £100million ‘take it or leave it’ bid for Kane.

According to Daily Star the offer will be submitted to Daniel Levy and co after the Euro 2020 and the Etihad outfit are keen to avoid their chase dragging over the summer

However, Levy is said to value Kane at an eye-watering £150million, so is likely to rebuff the bid.

Levy recently took a stance by saying: “There is a market out there. What we want, and what other clubs want, is not always possible to achieve. We will do whatever is right for the club.”

The Star’s report states that City are unwilling to go any higher for the striker, who has struggled with persistent ankle injuries in recent years.

Kane is yet to score at the European Championships, struggling to make an impact in either of England’s matches.

Sergio Aguero’s departure from East Manchester has left a…