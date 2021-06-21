Mikel Dines With Tokyo Olympics-Bound Athletes, Charges Them

Former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has charged Nigeria’s track and field team to the delayed 2020 Okympic Games to aim high for the gold medals on offer in their respective events.

Mikel made the charge Sunday evening at the Southern Sun hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos where he dined with some of the athletes who have qualified to represent Nigeria at the quadrennial games.

“I am happy to be in the midst of you guys. I know you are going to a major tournament which I have been to and I know what it takes to be there and to compete there and to try to win something for our great nation,”said the mercurial midfielder who now plays his club football with Stoke City in the English Skybet Championship.

“It’s my pleasure to be here tonight to wish you guys all the best and hopefully, you will bring back all the gold medals at the Olympics,” said Mikel who captained Nigeria to a bronze medal finish in the football event…