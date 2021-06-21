Netherlands Maintain 100% Winning Record As Austria Beat Ukraine To Pick Second Spot

Georginio Wijnaldum netted a brace as the Netherlands defeated North Macedonia 3-0, to maintain their 100% unbeaten run in Euro 2020.

The Dutch captain, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Liverpool just before the tournament began, scored twice in the second half at the Johan Cruyff Arena after Memphis Depay had put them in front.

Depay, fresh from sealing a transfer of his own to Barcelona, could claim assists for both of Wijnaldum’s goals as Frank de Boer’s side made it nine points out of nine in Group C.

In the other game, Austria secured their place in the knockout stages of the European Championships for the first time with a 1-0 win over Ukraine, who face a nervy wait to find out if they will join them in the last 16.

The Burschen qualify as runners-up in group C, while Ukraine will have to wait and see if they will advance as one of the four best third-place teams.

