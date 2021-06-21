Peru Edge Colombia To Keep Hopes Alive At Copa America

Peru beat Colombia 2-1 on Sunday to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America.

Sergio Peña opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute. Miguel Borja equalized from the spot in the 53rd but an own goal 11 minutes later by Colombian defender Yerry Mina decided the match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania.

Peru is in third position in Group B with three points after two matches. Colombia remains with four points in second spot, but with only two games remaining. Leader Brazil has six points. The top four teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.

Nevertheless, with four of five teams from the group progressing to the next round, they stand a good chance of going through even if they lose their final group match to leaders Brazil.

