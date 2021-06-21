Ramos Wanted By Former Real Madrid Coach Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to beat his old club Manchester United and sign his former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for Roma.

Ramos will leave the Bernabeu after a 16-year stint at the end of the month when his contract expires.

The 35-year-old is believed to want a two-year contract worth £200,000-a-week as he plots his next move.

Those demands saw both Man City and Paris Saint-Germain drop out of the race to sign him.

And with Ramos already ruling out a return to Sevilla and a controversial Barcelona switch, United appeared to be his biggest and best option this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looked to partner him with captain Harry Maguire.

However, Calciomercato claims new Roma boss Mourinho wants to bring the defender to the Italian capital.

The Special One, who was in charge of United from 2016 to 2018, also managed Ramos during his three-year stint at Madrid from 2010.

