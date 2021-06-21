Why Germany Must Not Depend On Rudiger -Vieiri

Former France international, Patrick Vieira has advised the German national team not to depend on Antonio Rudiger.

Vieira stated this in an interview with ITV Sport, where he questioned Rudiger’s defending quality for the Germans, most especially against France and Portugal.

The former Arsenal star noted that Rudiger has not really shielded Mats Hummels properly and urged the German technical crew to provide protection for him.

“You need two around [Mats Hummels] to give him more protection.

“But I don’t know if Rudiger is the type of player that you can count on, he’s not the smartest one.

“Sometimes he makes a poor decision that gives his team-mates big problems.

“We saw the goals that Germany conceded against France he can do silly things… the bite on Pogba – he’s somebody that can lose his head in any moment during a game.

“I think Hummels is not the quickest one but he’s really smart and uses his brain to try to…