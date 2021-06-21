Why My Fight With Tyson Fury Must Hold -Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua says the world title clash with Tyson Fury must hold because it’s bigger than boxing, bigger than the belts.

In an interview with Sky Sports News, Joshua blamed Tyson’s team for their proposed fight to break down.

Recall that a court arbitration in the US ruled that Fury must fight Deontay Wilder causing the collapse of the fight between Fury and Joshua.

Fury and Wilder will now clash on July 24 in Las Vegas in a third WBC heavyweight title fight while Joshua will defend his IBF, WBA and WBO gold against mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk in late September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

However, Joshua insisted that Usyk doesn’t determine the Fury fight and that he can’t wait any longer to face him.

“Unfortunately his (Fury) team let the whole boxing world down.”

He said about fighting Fury in the future: “I…