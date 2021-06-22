Croatia, Scotland Battle For Final Round Of 16 Qualification Slot

Scotland and Croatia, both locked on a point apiece in Euro 2020 Group D prepare for battle at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Croatia were held to a 1-1 draw by the Czech Republic last time out, while Scotland battled favourites to a goalless draw.

It is mathematically impossible for third-placed Croatia to progress as group winners, and England’s victory over them at Wembley means that they are out of sight, so they must hope for the Three Lions to do them a favour against the Czech Republic while they endeavour to see off Scotland.

However, a draw between England would see the result in the Croatia vs Scotland pale into insignificance.

Scotland still waiting for their first goal of the European Championship remain at the bottom of the group and must pray for an exceptional set of circumstances to keep their last-16 hopes alive on the final day.

Not since 2004 have Scotland failed to score in three competitive matches on the bounce, but they must find attacking inspiration from…