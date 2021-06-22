Dembele French Forward To Be Sidelined For Three Months 

According to Catalunya Radio, Ousmane Dembele could be out for “minimum of three months” after suffering a knee injury playing for France at Euro 2020.

The 24-year-old’s latest injury setback is making plenty of headlines already with reports suggesting the France international could be out for some time.

It is believed it could be even longer if his recovery does not go as expected and thinks Dembele may not feature for Barcelona until the end of September.

Meanwhile, French newspaper L’Equipe think that Dembele may have to go under the knife to fix his latest injury and also talk about “several months” on the sidelines.

Over at RAC1 there’s a bit more detail and also a bit more talk about possible surgery with an operation “not ruled out.”

Apparently, Dembele will have more tests on Tuesday which is when a decision on his treatment plan will be made.

