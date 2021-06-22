England Not Afraid Of France, Germany, Portugal -Sterling

England forward, Raheem Sterling has insisted that for the team to win Euro 2020 they must be ready to face the big teams like France, Portugal, and Germany.

The Three Lions need to beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday to finish top of their group, which will likely set up a daunting clash against one of France, Portugal or Germany.

However, the Man City star in a chat with TribalFootball stated that they are banking on their home fans to cheer them to victory against Czech.

“With the fans roaring and making it a hostile place to come, I do think it can be a good advantage for us.

“We’ve got four points — I keep stressing we’ve got four points — we’ve got one game to go and we’re going to need our fans tomorrow to get us across the line.

“We haven’t spoken on [permutations]. The objective is to try to win the group — and that’s it.”

