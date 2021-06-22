Euro 2020: Italy Yet To Face Real Test

Holland defender Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that Italy are yet to face tougher oppositions in the ongoing Euro 2020.

Italy maintained an unbeaten run in Group A after defeating Wales, Turkey and Switzerland to earned nine points.

However, de Ligt Insisted that Italy are yet to prove themselves at the Euros despite booking a place in the round of 16.

“I’ve watched Italy, they play really well,” said De Ligt.

“They don’t even seem Italians. They attack, they press high up the pitch and that’s nice to see.

“However, just like us, they didn’t play against top teams like Germany, Portugal or France. That’s the next step for them and us.”

